'Patience is the most important thing'

Bollywood actor Mrunal Thakur said that uncertainty is a natural trait if one belongs to the film industry.

"I think the most important thing is patience. As an artist, you are always curious to perform but the big question is content. You have to choose the right script. I feel pressured and then think - should I choose this script? I feel that I can do better, but then I feel if I let this script go, will I get more films? This thought keeps bothering me all the time," she said.

Mrunal, who has interesting films such as 'Toofan', 'Jersey' and 'Aankh Micholi' coming up, shared that it is important to not take up films for the sake of having work.

"It all depends on how patient you are. It has been a while since 'Batla House', then 'Ghost Stories' came and now 'Toofan', 'Jersey' and 'Aankh Micholi' are taking time. I tell myself every day that I know it is difficult but the wait is worth it. These are special stories and it is an honour to be part of them. These are the kind of films which deserve to be celebrated. The storyline content, screenplay, characters and makers are important. It is difficult but it is a game of patience," mentions Thakur.

Like everyone else in the cinema industry, Mrunal wants to be part of a cinema that is meaningful.

"If I try to hurry up, I may end up taking up scripts just for sake of it. I will end up losing myself. For me, films are an integral part of my life and I want to be associated with a film that will have a message and do well for society in some way or the other," she states in the end.