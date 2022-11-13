'Pathaan', 'Dunki', 'Jawan' will be 'superhits': SRK

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, who's returning to the big screen in a starring role after a hiatus of over four years, is looking forward to the release of 'Pathaan', which arrives on January 25, 2023. After that, he has Atlee's 'Jawan' and Rajkumar Hirani's 'Dunki', both of which are slated for release in 2023. Despite the long gap, the actor said at an event that he is 'not nervous'. Instead, he is excited to 'see Shah Rukh Khan back on the silver screen', just like all his fans.

Shah Rukh Khan recently attended the 41st edition of the Sharjah International Book Fair (SIBF) 2022 at Expo Centre in Sharjah, UAE. He was honoured with the 'Global Icon of Cinema and Cultural Narrative' award at the event and he also interacted with journalist Faye D'Souza there.

On being asked if he is nervous about his upcoming releases, SRK replied, "I don't think I need to be nervous. They're all going to be superhit films."

He further explained why his statement is not 'arrogant': "That's the belief I sleep with, I wake up with and that's the belief that makes the 57-year-old me do stunts and work 18 hours a day. If I didn't have that belief that I was making a product that lots of people were going to like, then I wouldn't be able to do it. So, it's not an arrogant statement; this is what I like to believe. It's a childlike belief that 'look, I have prepared my best, I have done my best and I am going to pass with flying colours'."

Recalling how he has had the same self-confidence since he was a child, SRK said, "I remember acing my mathematics exam. I remember doing very well and as a result, I got 3 out of 100. But I thought I had really done well."

Shah Rukh spoke about the inherent uncertainty surrounding a film's success: "Sometimes that happens with movies also. I do make a 'Zero'. Sometimes my efforts come to the fore and there is a 'Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jayenge'."