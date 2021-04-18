Parth to mark his B'wood debut

TV actor Parth Samthaan made a surprising revelation that he is set to begin his Bollywood innings with a film headlined by Alia Bhatt that is currently under pre-production.

According to a leading publication, Parth will begin shooting later this year. He is said to be quite excited about his Bollywood debut.

"As an outsider, this was one big opportunity I did not want to miss out on. I wish to give my hundred percent towards it and I also hope that everything works out well," he said.

There has been speculation for some time that Parth will feature opposite Alia in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's highly anticipated 'Gangubai Kathiawadi' but there has been no official announcement about it yet.

There have also been reports that he has signed Resul Pookutty's 'Piharwa', which reportedly stars Alia and revolves around the story of Baba Harbhajan Singh, who was martyred during the Sino-Indian war.

Samthaan rose to fame with 'MTV' college romance 'Kaisi Yeh Yaariyan' in 2014. The actor later quit television to make a transition to movies. But while he did bag a couple of projects and even started shooting for one, the film never saw the light of the day.

Parth then entered the digital space with the third instalment of 'Kaisi Yeh Yaariyan' in 2018. He soon became a bigger TV star when he starred in Ekta Kapoor's 2018 remake of the popular romantic drama 'Kasautii Zindagii Kay' opposite Erica Fernandes.

The actor will be next seen on ALTBalaji's action drama 'Main Hero Boll Raha Hu', where he plays an underworld don in a departure from his romantic avatars. The show, also starring Arslan Goni and Patralekhaa will begin streaming from April 20.