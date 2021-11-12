Paris Hilton gets hitched to fiancé Carter Reum

Paris Hilton and Carter Reum are officially married. The hotel heiress tied the knot with her partner of two years in a star-studded ceremony in Bel-Air on November 11. The ceremony was held at Hilton's late grandfather Barron's estate in Bel-Air, California with several big names from Hollywood who are close to Paris in attendance.

Paris Hilton had received a romantic proposal from Carter in February as the couple vacationed in Paris ahead of Valentine's Day. The venture capitalist got down on one knee to propose to Hilton most romantically. As for her wedding ceremony with Carter, fans will be able to stream her entire wedding journey in 'Paris in Love' that will premiere on 'Peacock'.

The guest list for Paris' lavish wedding included Paris' aunt Kyle Richards and her husband Mauricio Umansky, Emma Roberts, Bebe Rexha and Paula Abdul. Also seen in attendance were Rachel Zoe and her husband Rodger Berman.

A week ahead of her wedding with Reum, Paris had taken to 'Twitter' to share a sweet tribute for her to-be husband as she wrote, "No matter the season - winter in the snow or summer on the lake – you have become my home away from home. Home is not a place. It is a person. Now and forever, I'm so happy we get to build our home together."