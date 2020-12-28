Parineeti to play covert agent in her next

Hasee Toh Phasee' star Parineeti Chopra is ready to reunite with director Ribhu Dasgupta for an action-thriller. The untitled film, in which she will play the role of an undercover agent, revolves around a covert rescue operation of Indian agents.

"It is not set in an India-Pakistan backdrop. The film has Parineeti as a covert agent, who will be seen leading the operation. The film is also about her personal journey and her revenge," informed a source close to the film's team.

According to the source's information, the film's ensemble cast also features Rajit Kapur, Kay Kay Menon, Dibyendu Bhattacharya, Hardy Sandhu and others.

The project, scheduled to go on floors in March 2021, will be produced by 'Reliance Entertainment'. The makers are in the process of scouting locations and getting permissions to shoot amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Parineeti Chopra and Ribhu Dasgupta are currently awaiting the release of their Hindi remake of 2016 Hollywood blockbuster 'The Girl on the Train'.