Parineeti tapped into traumatic memories

Parineeti Chopra opened up about how she had to confront some of her painful life experiences to deliver the role for her forthcoming film 'The Girl on the Train'.

"I have given my blood, sweat and tears and tapped into the innermost traumatic memories of my life to bring this character to life. I do not remember how many times I broke down on the sets because I was harnessing memories that I have purposely buried deep inside my mind and heart," said the 'Hasee Toh Phasee' star.

She admitted that she had never otherwise intended to confront these painful chapters of her life. "I never wanted to see those incidents and issues again but I had to, for this film. After reading the insanely brilliant script, I realised that to be able to pull off this character, I would have to reach deep within the crevices of my buried past and confront a lot of pain of my personal life, to show this girl's character and journey effectively and authentically on screen," she added.

"This film has taken me to hell and back because it was

not easy to constantly think about my past and constantly keep me on edge all the time before doing a shot that was so intensely charged, both physically and emotionally. It broke me several times," shared

Chopra.