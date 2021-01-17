Parineeti has got a song stuck in her head

Mumbai: Bollywood actress Parineeti Chopra has asked for help as she has a song stuck in her head and has forgotten the name of the track.



Parineeti shared a hilarious audio clip on her Instagram Stories, where she is seen humming the number.

On the clip, she wrote: "Helppp! This song is stuck in my head. What is ittttta. Things that I know - female singer, brand new song, chill vibe."

Speaking about her work, Parineeti will be seen in "Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar", directed by Dibakar Banerjee and also featuring her "Ishaqzaade" co-actor Arjun Kapoor.

She will also be seen in "The Girl On The Train". The film is an official Hindi remake of the Hollywood thriller The Girl On The Train, which is based on Paula Hawkins' 2015 bestseller of the same name. The Hollywood version by Tate Taylor featured Emily Blunt in the lead role.

It follows the story of Meera (Parineeti), who fixates on the perfect lives of a couple from afar, during her daily train commutes. One day, she witnesses something out of the ordinary that shocks her. It also stars Aditi Rao Hydari, Kirti Kulhari and Avinash Tiwary.

Parineeti will also be seen sharing screen space with Ranbir Kapoor in the upcoming film "Animal", directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga.