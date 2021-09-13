Paras, Asim reunite after Sidharth's death

Television actor Sidharth Shukla's sudden death on September 2 left his family, friends and friends rather shattered. His 'Bigg Boss 13' co-contestants Asim Riaz and Paras Chhabra were rattled by his demise as well. The two, who were at loggerheads during their 'Bigg Boss' stint, have now mended bridges and are friends again.

Speaking to a leading news agency, Paras said, "What had happened was shocking. I immediately decided to go to Sidharth's house, where I met Asim for the first time after coming out of the 'Bigg Boss' house last year."

Paras added that he and Asim had an emotional reunion and concluded that the past animosity should be buried.

Believing that Sidharth had somehow managed to reunite them, Paras said, "The moment Asim and I saw each other, we could not control our emotions and hugged each other. Asim in fact said ki milna toh tha but aise nahi milna tha humein. It is at that very moment that we decided that we should not be keeping any animosity against each other and should be back to being friends. We also vowed to be in touch and to meet each other often."

He added, "We both realised that no issue is so big in life that it cannot be resolved. Both of us took the first step towards each other at Sidharth's place. It was as if Sidharth reunited us from up there. We have learnt a big lesson from his loss and the lesson is that life is short to keep grudges with one another and not talk to each other. Asim and I have had a good time inside the 'Bigg Boss' house together and both of us were close to Sidharth."