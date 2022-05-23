Paoli Dam starrer Bengali film 'Chhaad' screened at Cannes

Kolkata: Bengali film 'Chhaad the Terrace', based on the identity crisis of a female writer-cum-school teacher when she is denied access to the terrace - her open space, was screened at the prestigious Cannes Film Festival on Monday.

Lead actor Paoli Dam shared the news on her official Facebook page on Sunday night.

"Elated to share that our film Chhaad - The Terrace will be screened tomorrow (on 23 May 2022, Monday) at the prestigious Festival de Cannes, Palais G, March du Film at 2:15 PM. Heartfelt gratitude to my director Indrani and NFDC India," Paoli, who is currently shooting in north India, posted.

"All folks attending Festival de Cannes do watch the film screening at Palais G, March du Film - on 23 May 2022 (Monday), 2:15 PM," she said.

The acclaimed actor dwelt on the storyline: "Perturbed with her married responsibilities, a writer-cum-school teacher's identity issues trigger when she is denied access to the terrace -- her open space."

National Film Development Corporation (NFDC), which is producing the film, shared its poster and tweeted, "Presenting the poster of @nfdcindia's 'Chhaad - The Terrace' directed by #Indrani, starring @paoli_d. The film screens at Palais G, @mdf_cannes on 23rd May 2022 (Monday), 2:15 PM."

The film, directed by Indrani Chakraborty, has Rahul Bandyopadhyay and Rajnandini Paul in other important roles.

This was Indrani Chakraborty's debut feature film. She had earlier directed a documentary, 'Ladakh Chale Rickshawala', which won the Best Exploration/Adventure Film award at the 65th National Film Awards.

Cannes Film Festival is being held from May 17 to May 28.