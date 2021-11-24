Pankaj Tripathi to headline Srijit Mukherji's 'Sherdil'

Pankaj Tripathi is a Bollywood actor who has not only come a long way but entertains the audience with rich content-driven films and shows he chooses to work in.

After wrapping up the much-awaited sequel of 'OMG' with Akshay Kumar, Tripathi began shooting for Srijit Mukherji's next, 'Sherdil'.

Pankaj, who plays the lead role in the upcoming film, will be seen sharing screen space with Neeraj Kabi and Sayani Gupta. The shooting of 'Sherdil', which was initially supposed to begin in 2020 was held up due to the Coronavirus pandemic.

Speaking about his working experience with Srijit Mukherji, Pankaj said, "Srijit is a fabulous director. He needs no introduction. His work speaks for itself. When 'Sherdil' was offered to me, I jumped on the idea. The story has a definite character. It is a beautifully written script and I trust Srijit to bring each character to life convincingly. That is his USP."

"Pankaj Tripathi is one of the finest actors in the country today. Having him on the set is half the battle won. He is always excited to try new things and improvise when need be. He is a director's delight," admitted director Srijit Mukerji.