Pankaj Tripathi on how 83 made him a cricket fan

Mumbai: Actor Pankaj Tripathi says he was never drawn to cricket, but after working on Kabir Khan's upcoming directorial 83, he can't get the spirit of the game out of his system.

The film will narrate the story of Indian cricket team's victory in the World Cup final in 1983. Pankaj plays Man Singh, manager of the Indian cricket team back then.

"Well I didn't like cricket but I was drawn in by the game when I started shooting this film. Everyday I would see these boys Ranveer, Saqib, Tahir and others working so hard. They were being trained by the legends of the sport," said Pankaj.

"It was at the boot camp when I interacted with the players of the original team that I was in awe. I said yes to the film because the story resonated with me. It is the spirit of the story I couldn't shake off and now it's also the spirit of the game I can't get out of my system. Now I have started watching matches and India's recent victory makes me personally proud and happy," he added.