Pankaj puts soul into his performances

Pankaj Tripathi, known for his roles in 'Mirzapur', 'Criminal Justice', 'Stree' and other films, shared his journey from television to films and how he managed to stay positive despite his struggles.

"In the initial days, I had no idea where and how films were made, so I started with TV. I have done a fair amount, but luckily, none of my shows ever became popular. When I was doing the last show, I was very frustrated because TV felt very repetitive," shared Pankaj.

He added, "Every day, I used to go to casting offices, for auditions wherever they were held and returned unsuccessful. That struggle is more or less internal, not external. So, yes, it happened to me too. I seriously do not have any tales, especially because of my wife Mridula's huge support. As an actor, those 8 years were my preparation days, and perhaps that is why for the last three years, I have been doing eight to nine years of projects every year."

"Many artists are fully aware of what is happening around them and they share their opinions. I say whatever I want to say through my films. Without thought and thinking, no story or narrative can be created," commented the 'Gangs of Wasseypur' star.

Tripathi concluded, "Over the years I have dealt with a lot of people and those interactions have left an everlasting impression on me. If you are open to things and open to learning, then there is a lot to learn. Life itself is a great school of learning. A part of my soul and a huge amount of my life experience goes into making that nuanced, subtle performance possible."