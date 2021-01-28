Pamela ties knot with Dan Hayhurst

Actor Pamela Anderson tied the knot with her bodyguard Dan Hayhurst in an intimate ceremony, according to 'Daily Mail'. This is her fifth marriage. She reportedly fell in love with Dan during the COVID-19 pandemic lockdown.

Pamela Anderson told the publication, "I'm exactly where I need to be – in the arms of a man who truly loves me."

She added, "I was married on the property I bought from my grandparents 25 years ago. This is where my parents were married and they are still together. I feel like I have come full circle."

She took to her 'Instagram' handle and wrote, "This will be my last post on 'Instagram', 'Twitter' or 'Facebook'. I have never been interested in social media and now that I'm settled into life, I'm genuinely inspired by reading and being in nature. I am free now. Thanks for the love. My blessings are with you all. Let us hope you find the strength and inspiration to follow your purpose and try not to be seduced by wasted time. That is what they want and can use to make money and control over your brain."

Pamela Anderson was previously married to Rick Salomon twice in 2017 and 2014. Earlier, she was married to Tommy Lee and Kid Rock.

Anderson is best known for starring in 'Baywatch'. She also appeared in 'Bigg Boss' season four in 2010.