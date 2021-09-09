Pakistan court issues warrants against Saba

Lahore: On September 8, a local court in Pakistan issued arrest warrants of 'Hindi Medium' star Saba Qamar in a case registered against her and others for shooting a dance video at a historical mosque in Lahore.

Lahore's magisterial court issued the bailable warrants for Qamar and singer Bilal Saeed for constantly avoiding the court hearings. The court adjourned the hearing till October 6.

In 2020, Lahore police had registered a case against Qamar and Saeed under section 295 of the Pakistan Penal Code for alleged desecration of Masjid Wazir Khan in the old city of Lahore.

According to the FIR, both actors had trampled upon the sanctity of the mosque by shooting a dance video and this act also sparked outrage among the people of Pakistan.

Punjab government had also sacked two senior officers in connection with violation of the mosque's sanctity.

Following strong criticism and even death threats to her on social media, Qamar and Saeed had apologised for their actions.

"It was the music video featuring a Nikah (marriage) scene. It was neither shot with any sort of playback music nor has it been edited to the music track," she had said.

Qamar, whose work in Bollywood movies received appreciation, had also done a biopic of social media sensation Qandeel Baloch.



