Page comes on board for 'The Gray Man'

The Russo Brothers are ready to team up for 'The Gray Man'. The new production will star actors Ryan Gosling, Chris Evans, Ana De Armas, Dhanush, Wagner Moura, Jessica Henwick and Julia Butters and it is set to kick off in Los Angeles in two weeks, reported 'Deadline'.

According to a new source, the team locked another three actors ahead of the start of the shoot - Bridgerton's breakout star Regé-Jean Page, Billy Bob Thornton and Alfre Woodard.

While the details of their roles were under wraps, the source stated that the new project will fall under the action-thriller genre.

As per a report, 'The Gray Man' is based on a 2009 novel of the same name by Mark Greaney. It revolves around an assassin and former CIA operative, which will be essayed by Ryan Gosling. He will be hunted by Lloyd Hansen to be played by Chris Evans.

Apart from signing for 'The Gray Man', Page also signed Paramount's untitled 'Dungeons and Dragons' movie.