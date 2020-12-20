'Paatal Lok' and 'TFM' win major awards

The first edition of Filmfare Awards for OTT platforms took place on the evening of December 19. This edition of OTT awards happened due to the complete shutdown of film production and closure of theatres amidst the Coronavirus pandemic.

The big winners at the event were Amazon Prime Video popular series 'Paatal Lok' and 'The Family Man'. Both the series scored five awards each, while 'Panchayat' also won four awards.

Jaideep Ahlawat won the 'Best Actor in a Drama Series (Male) trophy for his performance in 'Paatal Lok'. 'Aarya', which had marked Sushmita Sen's digital debut, fetched her Best Actor in a Drama Series (Female) award.

Jaideep wrote in his caption on 'Instagram': " 'The Black Lady' is at home now. Thank you so much Filmfare for recognising this. I thank the entire team of 'Paatal Lok'. Without them, it was impossible. Thank you so much to all of you for the love you have given to me and Haathi Ram and 'Paatal Lok'. I love you all."

The comments section of Jaideep's post was filled up with congratulatory messages from fans. In his post, the actor also acknowledged the show's producers Anushka Sharma and Karnesh Sharma along with the cast of the series.

Other celebrities such as Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Manoj Bajpayee, Mouni Roy, Jaideep Ahlawat, Jennifer Winget, Rajkummar Rao, Tripti Dimri, Tisca Chopra, Amruta Khanvilkar and Alaya Furniturewalla graced the red carpet at the Filmfare 2020 OTT Awards.