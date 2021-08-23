'India International Centre' (IIC) has organised an exhibition titled 'Outstanding Polish Women', which has been made available for view from August 23 to September 5, 2021.

The exhibition celebrates the life and achievements of outstanding Polish women - from Marie Sklodowska-Curie to mountaineer Wanda Rutkiewicz; Irena Sandler, a heroine who saved Jewish children from the ghetto in German-occupied Warsaw during World War II; and the leading Polish Suffragettes and Nobel laureate, Olga Tokarczuk.

The physical display will be later held in the 'Quadrangle Garden' from August 25 to September 5, 2021, 11 am to 7 pm.