'OTT has made it possible to make a bold film like Maja Ma'

Mumbai: Superstar Madhuri Dixit Nene said digital platforms have freed storytellers from the trappings of the box office and have made it possible for actors to take up 'bold' subjects like her latest 'Prime Video' release 'Maja Ma'.

In the film, the actor plays Pallavi Patel, a closeted lesbian on a quest to keep her perfect family together while maintaining her individuality. Madhuri made her OTT debut with 'Netflix' series 'The Fame Game' earlier this year.

"Times were different in the 90s. With the advent of OTT, different stories can be told without having to think about the constraints of releasing them in theatres. On OTT, the stories can be told the way you want them to be and you can pick the subjects you want to," the actor told a top news agency.

Makers are now telling stories for a global audience, Madhuri said.

She added, "On OTT, people watch films and series from all over the world, with different topics and that has made it possible for people here to come out and make a bold film like this."

Directed by Anand Tiwari of 'Bandish Bandits' fame, the first 'Amazon India' original movie, also features Gajraj Rao, Ritwik Bhowmik, Rajit Kapur, Simone Singh, Sheeba Chaddha and Ninad Kamat.

Madhuri is known for commercial outings such as 'Tezaab', 'Dil', 'Khalnayak' and many more.

The 55-year-old actor said her star status never influenced her career choices.

"In my mind, I never saw myself as a superstar. Even when I was doing films like 'Khalnayak', 'Beta', 'Raja', 'Mrityudand' and 'Prahar', I don't think I looked at myself as an actor belonging to one particular genre. I look at the story that we are going to tell through the movie," she said.