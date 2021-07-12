OTT gives creative freedom to actors

Mumbai: Television star Arjun Bijlani believes digital space has allowed TV actors to step out of their comfort zone and grow as artists.

In a career spanning 17 years, the 38-year-old actor has appeared in TV shows such as 'Left Right Left', 'Miley Jab Hum Tum', 'Meri Aashiqui Tum Se Hi', 'Ishq Mein Marjawan' and 'Naagin 3'. He made his movie debut with 'Direct Ishq' (2016) and forayed into digital space last year with the mini-series 'State of Siege: 26/11'.

Bijlani said that like many other television actors, OTT space has allowed him to reinvent himself as a performer and he plans to work more in the medium

"I'm happy I did a show like 'State of Siege' as there is a lot of stuff to follow now on OTT. The medium has given all of us creative freedom to try newer stuff. I love that space and I want to work with as many directors as possible," he said.

He added, "It is allowing me to reinvent myself as I get out of my comfort zone and I try to do subjects and roles that I think will never come to me."

"Many genres and concepts are being explored on the digital medium, something which is currently difficult to happen on television. Thus, a lot of actors also want to explore, but TV has also changed and improved with time. I feel as the audience keeps changing accordingly, the content will keep changing," mentioned Arjun.

Bijlani, however, believes popular streaming platforms such as 'Amazon Prime Video' and 'Netflix' are yet to warm up to TV actors.