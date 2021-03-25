Oscars faces resistance due to 'No Zoom' policy

The 'No Zoom' policy for this year's Oscars ceremony is proving a headache for multiple nominees who live outside the United States and who are still under pandemic restrictions, according to Hollywood publications.

'Variety' and 'Deadline Hollywood' reported that publicists and some studio executives have complained to the film academy about logistics, costs and quarantine issues raised by the decision to bar nominees from taking part in the ceremony remotely.

The 'Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences' (AMPAS), which organises the ceremony, did not return a request for comment on the reports.

Due to the Coronavirus pandemic, the April 25 show to hand out the highest honours in the movie industry will be held both at Union Station in Downtown Los Angeles and the traditional home of the Academy Awards at the 'Dolby Theatre' in Hollywood.

Earlier, producers said that there will 'not be an option to Zoom in for the show' and encouraged nominees to attend in person.

At least nine nominees, including 'Promising Young Woman' director Emerald Fennell and star Carey Mulligan, live in Britain. Next week, England is expected to ban nonessential international travel until mid-May.

Representatives of the five international feature films – submitted by Denmark, Hong Kong, Romania, Tunisia and Bosnia – could also face hurdles getting to Los Angeles, 'Variety' and 'Deadline' noted.

"Some of the other 200 or so nominees will be working on productions that require quarantine or living in restricted 'bubbles' with cast and crew," said the publications.