Oscars 2021 will be an 'in-person' show

Los Angeles: The 2021 Oscars ceremony will be an 'in-person telecast', a representative from the 'Academy of Motion Arts and Sciences' (AMPAS) and channel ABC said.

There was speculation that the biggest annual film awards show will be a virtual affair as the Coronavirus pandemic continues to rage on.

But the representative told 'Variety', "The Oscars in-person telecast will happen."

In June, the Academy had announced that the 2021 Oscars will be held on April 25, 2021, eight weeks later than originally planned because of the pandemic's effects on the film industry. The eligibility window for feature films has also been pushed to February 28, 2021.

Sources inside the Oscars said that by pushing the awards ceremony back, the institution hoped that theatres would be open again in the spring,

thus allowing for more movies to compete at the ceremony.

But even if movie theatres stay shut, by holding the Oscars later in spring, organisers are now focusing to ensure the event continues as it always has live.

It is still uncertain how many people will be allowed inside the 3,400-seat 'Dolby Theatre' in Los Angeles, where the ceremony traditionally takes place.

"The Academy has done a walkthrough of the Dolby recently to see all the multiple options," an awards publicist familiar with the situation said.

It is also unknown what safety protocols will be introduced for the ceremony.

There are still four televised awards shows that lead up to the Oscars: Golden Globes (February 28), Critics Choice (March 7), SAG (March 14) and BAFTA (April 11).

Joey Berlin, CEO and President of 'Critics Choice Association', said what they are sure of is that the 'show is happening'.