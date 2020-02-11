Oscars 2020: Bong Joon-ho rules Twitter world after historic win

Mumbai: South Korean filmmaker Bong Joon-ho, who made history by winning Best Picture Oscar for his film "Parasite", became the most tweeted-about celebrity from the guest list at 92nd Academy Awards ceremony.



"Parasite" created history at the 92nd Academy Awards ceremony by winning four out of the six categories it was nominated in. These are: Best Picture, Best Director, Best Original Screenplay and Best Foreign Film. Joon-ho has become the second director of a non-English film to win the Oscar for best director. Alfonso Cuaron had won for "Roma" in 2018.

Actor Joaquin Phoenix, who won the best actor Oscar for playing superhero Batman's nemesis in "Joker", was second in the list of "Most Tweeted about celebrities", followed by Eminem, Brad Pitt and Natalie Portman.

According to data from Twitter, the Best Picture winning moment of "Parasite" was the top most tweeted moments of the night, followed by Phoenix clinching his first Oscar, Joon-ho winning Best Director for "Parasite", Renee Zellweger winning Best Actress for "Judy" and Eminem's surprise Oscar performance.

The most tweeted about movies were: "Parasite", "Joker", "Once Upon A Time In Hollywood", "Jojo Rabbit" and "Toy Story 4".

When it comes to most tweeted about stars on the red carpet, Portman's powerful statement through her outfit was a star. Portman's Oscars outfit featured names of female directors not nominated for an Oscar at the ceremony this year.

Phoenix came second, followed by Margot Robbie, Timothée Chalamet and Spike Lee.