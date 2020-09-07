Oscar-winning director Jiri dies at 82

Oscar-winning Czech film director Jiri Menzel died at the age of 82 following a long battle with serious health problems. His wife, Olga, shared the news of the veteran filmmaker's demise on 'Facebook'.

"Our dear Jiri, the bravest of the brave, your body left our mundane world in our arms last night," wrote Olga.

She added, "Dearest Jirka, I thank you for each and single day I could spend with you. Each was extraordinary. I am also grateful to you for the last three years, as hard as they were."

Born on February 23, 1938, Menzel studied film direction in Prague and graduated to become one of the leading figures of the Czechoslovak new wave of cinema, alongside another Oscar winner, Milos Forman in the 1960s. In 1967, the late director won the best foreign-language film 'Academy Award' for his first directorial venture, a Nazi occupation story 'Closely Watched Trains'. The film was based on a novel by Czech writer Bohumil Hrabal and following the 'Oscar' win, Menzel went on to adapt the novelist's other books, such as 'Cutting it Short' and 'Larks on a String'.

'Larks on a String', which depicted the life of people sidelined by the communist regime ruling in then-Czechoslovakia, was originally supposed to bow out in 1969. The film was banned by the authorities and only returned to the screens after the 1989 Velvet Revolution. The director's other films, which were based on Hrabal's books, include 'Shortcuts' (1981) and 'The Snowdrop Festival' (1984).

Jiri earned his second 'Academy Award' nomination in 1986 for the dark comedy 'My Sweet Little Village'. He was also a prolific theatre director, as well as an actor and writer and was awarded the French title of 'Knight of Arts and Letters'. He played around 80 roles in film and television. His last acting gig was as the title character in the Czech-Slovak co-production drama 'The Interpreter'. AGENCIESOscar-winning Czech film director Jiri Menzel died at the age of 82 following a long battle with serious health problems. His wife, Olga, shared the news of the veteran filmmaker's demise on 'Facebook'.

"Our dear Jiri, the bravest of the brave, your body left our mundane world in our arms last night," wrote Olga.

She added, "Dearest Jirka, I thank you for each and single day I could spend with you. Each was extraordinary. I am also grateful to you for the last three years, as hard as they were."

Born on February 23, 1938, Menzel studied film direction in Prague and graduated to become one of the leading figures of the Czechoslovak new wave of cinema, alongside another Oscar winner, Milos Forman in the 1960s. In 1967, the late director won the best foreign-language film 'Academy Award' for his first directorial venture, a Nazi occupation story 'Closely Watched Trains'. The film was based on a novel by Czech writer Bohumil Hrabal and following the 'Oscar' win, Menzel went on to adapt the novelist's other books, such as 'Cutting it Short' and 'Larks on a String'.

'Larks on a String', which depicted the life of people sidelined by the communist regime ruling in then-Czechoslovakia, was originally supposed to bow out in 1969. The film was banned by the authorities and only returned to the screens after the 1989 Velvet Revolution. The director's other films, which were based on Hrabal's books, include 'Shortcuts' (1981) and 'The Snowdrop Festival' (1984).

Jiri earned his second 'Academy Award' nomination in 1986 for the dark comedy 'My Sweet Little Village'. He was also a prolific theatre director, as well as an actor and writer and was awarded the French title of 'Knight of Arts and Letters'. He played around 80 roles in film and television. His last acting gig was as the title character in the Czech-Slovak co-production drama 'The Interpreter'.