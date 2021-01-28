Oscar-winner Cloris Leachman passes away

Veteran actor Cloris Leachman, known for her portrayal of a lonely housewife in 'The Last Picture Show', a comedic delight as the fearsome Frau Blücher in 'Young Frankenstein' and self-absorbed neighbor Phyllis on 'The Mary Tyler Moore Show' passed away at the age of 94.

"The 'Oscar' winner died in her sleep of natural causes at her home in Encinitas, California. Her daughter Dinah Englund was at her side," said publicist Monique Moss.

A character actor of extraordinary range, Leachman defied typecasting. In her early television career, she appeared as Timmy's mother on the 'Lassie' series. She played a frontier prostitute in Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid, a crime spree family member in 'Crazy Mama' and Blücher in Mel Brooks' 'Young Frankenstein', in which the very mention of her name drew equine commentary.

"Every time I hear a horse whinny I will forever think of Cloris' unforgettable Frau Blücher," Brooks tweeted, calling Leachman 'insanely talented' and 'irreplaceable'.

Steve Martin said that Leachman 'brought comedy's mysteries to the big and small screen'.

"Nothing I could say would top the enormity of my love for you," posted Ed Asner of The Mary Tyler Moore's show.

"There was no one like Cloris. With a single look, she had the ability to break your heart or make you laugh till the tears ran down your face," Juliet Green, her longtime manager, said in a statement.