Oscar, Jake to star in film about 'The Godfather' making

Hollywood stars Oscar Isaac and Jake Gyllenhaal are set to feature in a movie about the making of the celebrated crime drama 'The Godfather'. Directed by Francis Ford Coppola, the 1972 film was based on author Mario Puzo's bestselling novel of the same name. The first movie, starring screen icon Marlon Brando in the titular role, spawned into a film series with two sequels, which released in 1974 and 1990.

According to 'The Hollywood Reporter', Academy Award winner Barry Levinson will direct the film titled 'Francis and The Godfather'. While Isaac will

play the role of Coppola, Gyllenhaal will portray former Paramount studio head Robert Evans.

The movie is based on a Black List script by Andrew Farotte that was redeveloped with Levinson. Francis and 'The Godfather' will chronicle the battles between Coppola, who was 31 at the time, and Evans, which included taking a gamble on casting Brando, who had not had a hit in years, and a then-little-known Pacino.

"Out of the madness of production, and against all odds, a classic film happened," said Levinson. Coppola added, "Any movie that Barry Levinson makes about anything, will be interesting and worthwhile!"

Echo Lake Entertainment's Mike Marcus, Doug Mankoff and Andrew Spaulding are producing along with Kevin Turen, Jon Levin and Baltimore Pictures' Jason Sosnoff. Endeavor Content is handling worldwide rights with FilmNation.

Meanwhile, Coppola is working to restore and re-edit "The Godfather III" for a theatrical release later this year. The final film in the trilogy, which chronicled the twilight years of Pacino's Michael