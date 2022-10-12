Oscar Isaac, Vanessa Kirby join Marrakech Film Festival jury

Los Angeles: The Marrakech International Film Festival has appointed a star-studded jury, including Oscar Isaac, Vanessa Kirby, Tahar Rahim, Justin Kurzel and Susanne Bier.

Paolo Sorrentino, the Oscar-winning director of 'The Great Beauty' and 'The Hand of God', is heading the jury which also features Nadine Labaki, Diane Kruger and Laila Marrakchi.

According to the entertainment website 'Variety', the international jury will award the 'Etoile d'Or' to one of the 14 films in the competition, which is dedicated to the discovery of filmmakers from around the world.

Scheduled to be held from November 11 to 19 in the Moroccan city, the 19th edition marks the event's first in-person iteration since 2019 after the pandemic led to its cancellation in 2020 and 2021.

This edition will be curated by Remi Bonhomme, a well-respected former program manager for 'Cannes' Critics Week'. He will also spearhead the 'Atlas Workshops', Marrakech festival's industry platform dedicated to supporting filmmakers from the African continent and the Arab world.