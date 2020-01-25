Orlanda Bloom to voice Prince Harry in HBO Max's animated series

Los Angeles: Orlanda Bloom is set to voice star as British royal Prince Harry in HBO Max's satirical series "The Prince".

Based on Gary Janetti's Instagram account, the series takes a look at the British royal family through the eyes of Prince George, the eldest child of Prince William and Princess Kate.

Janetti, who will voice Prince George, is also serving as writer and executive producer on the show, reported Variety.

In addition to Bloom, "Game of Thrones" star Iwan Rheon will voice star as Prince William, while actor Tom Hollander will pull off the double duties of voicing Prince Philip and Prince Charles.

The cast also includes Condola Rashad as Meghan Markle, Lucy Punch as Kate Middleton, Alan Cumming as George's butler Owen and Frances De La Tour as Queen Elizabeth.

The animated show will be produced by 20th Century Fox Television.