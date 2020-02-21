Oona boards horror film Lullaby
Los Angeles: Actor Oona Chaplin, granddaughter of screen legend Charlie Chapin, is set to star in horror movie Lullaby.
The Alcon Entertainment project is based on the mythological figure Lilith, reported Variety.
John R Leonetti is directing the movie from a screenplay penned by Alex Greenfield and Ben Powell.
The film follows a new mother who discovers a lullaby in an ancient book and soon regards the song as a blessing but her world changes into a nightmare when the lullaby awakens the ancient demon Lilith.
Broderick Johnson and Andrew Kosove are attached as producers.
"Lullaby is based on a uniquely original idea that draws inspiration from varied rich and often terrifying mythological accounts. We firmly believe in John's chilling vision and it's our hope to deliver a film that is as thrilling on screen as it is on the page," Johnson and Kosove said in a statement.
Chaplin recently finished the shooting of James Cameron's Avatar 3, she will reprise her part in Avatar 4 and Avatar 5.
Delhi poll will be fought on good vs bad governance:...25 Jan 2020 5:27 PM GMT
Every problem in the country is because of poor education:...26 Dec 2019 6:15 PM GMT
Achieving any real growth impossible without inclusiveness:...22 Aug 2019 6:17 PM GMT
Finding a new medium of expression31 Aug 2019 1:38 PM GMT
Integrating India towards development25 Oct 2017 3:32 PM GMT
Need to face all odds to ensure united India, says Mamata21 Feb 2020 6:12 PM GMT
Trump claims US hit hard by tariffs, India says won't rush...21 Feb 2020 6:11 PM GMT
Shaheen Bagh protesters want SC-monitored security before...21 Feb 2020 6:10 PM GMT
Pakistan retained on 'Grey list' of FATF21 Feb 2020 6:09 PM GMT
Bhaskar Khulbe, Amarjeet Sinha appointed advisors to PM21 Feb 2020 6:08 PM GMT