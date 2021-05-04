'One should not exploit digital space'

After the intervention of the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting in 2020, various OTT platforms and websites came under its purview over the content. This resulted in people from art and showbiz expressing disappointment

over introducing control over the freedom of the online space offered.

Kunal Kemmu shared his views on the same and said, "Just because there is tolerance to the number of objectionable scenes or bad language in the digital space, it does not mean you overdo it. It should be part of your story and be effective in the narration. Just because you have freedom, that does not mean you exploit it."

"I feel sometimes that people get hypersensitive about certain things. It is not that somebody is trying to put somebody down on a web show. It is just that a fictional character and the narrator are trying to say something about the relevance of the

fictional space. There is a thin

line between trying to say something necessary, which is important to the story or just push agendas or try to get reactions by stirring up a controversy only to boost the number of viewers," he added.

He further said, "Sometimes actors or storytellers take the self-censorship route. However, when it comes to a law being enforced, then it is important that it has to be considered by all parties and followed through various aspects while making films or web shows."