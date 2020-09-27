On the way up

One of the most promising young Indian actors, Amol Parashar became a household name with his portrayal of Chitvan Sharma in the super-hit web series 'TVF Tripling'. The show became a turning point of his career and he went on to carve out a niche for himself in the industry. After 'Tripling', Amol played versatile roles, one of which happens to be that of Osman Ansari in 'Netflix' film 'Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare'.



We interacted with the brilliant actor to know about his experience working in the film and his opinion on Bollywood stars making their way to OTT platforms.

"Directed by Alankrita Shrivastava, 'Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamkate Sitare' revolves around two cousins, Dolly and Kajal, played by Konkona Sen Sharma and Bhumi Pednekar. Dolly is a middle-class working mother who lives with two sons and a hardworking husband. However, the family keeps a secret to maintain their picture-perfect lifestyle. Kajal moves from rural India to live in a city, but the opportunities are very few for a young woman with little skills. So she starts working under the name Kitty on a dating app. These two cousins were critical of each other's life. But later they decide to share their secrets by putting on their efforts of understanding each other," says Amol about the film.

Further elaborating about his role in the film, he adds, "My part in the film is mostly opposite Konkona and I share only a few moments in the film with Bhumi's character. At first, I was a little nervous but was immediately struck with the comfort I found by acting alongside Konkona on the sets."

The actor also throws light on shooting for 'Tripling 2' and 'Dolly Kitty simultaneously and the challenges he faced as a result.

"I was thrilled to see how people pointed the contrast between Osman and Chitvan as I shot 'Dolly Kitty' and 'Tripling S2' in 2018. There was also a bit of overlap in the shoot schedules. The two of them hail from different universes. They are different to the point that they walk and talk differently."

"Surely I had my concerns about the characters spilling into each other, but I managed to keep them apart through my emotions," mentions Parashar

about his experience of juggling shoot schedules and maintaining his focus by playing two different characters at the same time.

Speaking on whether it is easy to make his place in Bollywood, the actor reveals, "I would be lying if I say that it is easy. It takes a lot of effort and hard work to get what you want to have and I like to be practical about these things. So I do not get demotivated easily and keep myself as busy as possible."

With A-listers like Hrithik Roshan, Ajay Devgn, Ranbir Kapoor and Shahid Kapoor making headlines by signing projects with OTT giants, Amol Parashar shares his opinion on the possibility of changing scenario of the OTT platform in the coming days: "Earlier, I had joined the OTT platform for good and exciting stories, but today, due to COVID-19, many big stars are choosing to work with OTT giants as films cannot get released easily at cinema theatres.

It is possible that star-power will join the platform and according to me, it will be a fresh new change to see them in new roles. And to be honest, I had this feeling already that one day top Bollywood stars will make their way to the platform."