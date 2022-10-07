Om Raut defends Adipurush's VFX

The depiction of deities on the screen caused controversy for 'Adipurush' months before its release. The audience has also criticised the look of Ravan, played by Saif Ali Khan, in the film. The film's director, Om Raut, has spoken up about the VFX and the look of the film's villain.

In a conversation with a top media house, Om said that he was heavily influenced by Ramanand Sagar's 'Ramayan' and is certain that he has 'done nothing wrong' with 'Adipurush'.

"I am a big follower of Lord Ram. I have done nothing wrong in this film. We have not tampered with history and I would call this history our proud history. We kept the purity of this history while working on this. When I saw Ramanand Sagar's 'Ramayan' on 'Doordarshan', it had a huge impact on me," he said.

He added that even that version of 'Ramayan' had its version of 'modern technology' that impressed the audience.

"When we saw that, it had a lot of modern technology. One arrow comes, 10 come out of it, then 100 come out of it. We had never seen all of this. This was very new for all of us. We didn't know about it. It was very popular in those days," he said. Om seemed to be implying that his film is keeping up with the times and introducing newer technology.

While discussing Ravan's look in the film, Om again referred to Ramanand Sagar's 'Ramayan' and said that his artistic representation saw the character a little differently.

"Ravan is a demon. He was a cruel being, so he was given a big mustache and they showed him as a demon in those times. It was their artistic representation of what a demon would look like. Our Ravan is demonic in today's times. In my artistic opinion, a demon could look like this," he added.