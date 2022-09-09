Olivia Wilde unpacks 'Don't Worry Darling' controversies

Actor-director Olivia Wilde addressed the slew of controversies surrounding the release of her upcoming film, the psychological drama 'Don't Worry Darling'. From her rumoured on-set relationship with Harry Styles, the 'firing' of Shia LaBeouf and the reported tension between her and her star Florence Pugh, Wilde spoke about everything in a new 'Vanity Fair' profile.

She also addressed the controversies that began before the film went into production, concerning her separation from partner Jason Sudeikis and the infamous incident in which she was served custody papers while on stage at the 'CinemaCon' this year. While a source close to Sudeikis denied that he orchestrated the move, Wilde had her suspicions. She told 'Vanity Fair' that the incident 'was consistent with (her) experience of the relationship'.

Talking about the pre-release negativity surrounding her film, she said, "No amount of Internet bullying can cause me to question my belief in a movie made collectively by so many brilliant people. We worked too hard and went through too much together, to be derailed by something that really has nothing to do with filmmaking."

Wilde had originally cast Shia LaBeouf opposite Pugh, but the two reportedly clashed. Faced with a tough choice, she decided to remove the already embattled LaBeouf, who would go on to be accused of domestic violence some months later and cast Styles as his replacement (with Pugh's sign-off). But recently, he disputed Wilde's recollection of events and provided proof that suggested the split was mutual. He had given Wilde an ultimatum about choosing either him or Pugh and Wilde chose Pugh. She softened the blow by letting him believe that he was leaving on his own terms.

Olivia also addressed a rather bizarre rumour, that her on-set romance with Styles distracted her from work and that Pugh and cinematographer Matty Libatique ended up directing certain scenes in her absence.

"It is very rare that people assume the best from women in power," she said.