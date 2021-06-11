Sadasivan KM Nambisan (also known as Sadu) is a renowned Indie-pop artiste famous for crooning several 90s hits like 'Aankhon Mein Tera Hi Chehra', 'Dekha Hai Teri Aankhon Ko' and 'Yeh Hawa Kehti Hai Kya'.



Also the founder member of famous erstwhile pop band 'Aaryans', Sadu recently released an intense new track 'Farar', which is yet another take on his signature subject - nostalgia.

In an exclusive conversation with 'Millennium Post', Sadu talks about the release of his pop-rock number, music industry and much more.

"'Farar' is an expression of a situation where your beloved leaves you. You remember those details of time you spent impressing them. You think of the street they lived in and you still hope that your paths will cross someday and all will be fine again. The track was given a live feel with guitars playing a major role, while oboe and bassoon were used to create a nostalgic ambience. The song has a symphonic strings' support which enhances the emotion of desperation and separation," shares the singer.

Speaking on the reason behind the usage of nostalgia and lost love in his songs, Sadu explains, "Whenever you look at your childhood photo or old moments, you cherish the memories. Nostalgia and lost love are some of the most important events in one's life. Even our best seller 'Aankhon Mein Tera Hi Chehra' spells nostalgic moments. These are themes that never tend to fade off. Many old golden film songs were based on these themes. Be it Talat Mehmood songs like 'Jalte Hain Jiske Liye' or 'Aansoo Samjh Ke Kyun Mujhe', here the lyrics speak of lost love and nostalgia at its best."

According to Sadu, the music industry should not depend on the film world.

"I believe independent music is one genre where music is a free bird. However, a filmy song is an advertisement of its respective film, which is composed and written on the demand of the situation and sequence to pass time. It is only in India that Bollywood rides on the songs and not on content. It's the filmmakers' formula to fill the movie with unwanted songs," he admits.

The singer further says, "Bollywood should never be a part of the music industry. The genuine music industry should be independent like in the west. It's sad to see how so many good pop artists (Indians) have surrendered and joined this bandwagon of filmy poppers. They lost their innocence and soul and ended up waiting for more phone calls from music directors instead of working on their own and creating music that would satisfy the artiste within them."