Nusrat Jahan becomes mother of baby boy

Kolkata: Trinamool Congress MP and actor Nusrat Jahan gave birth to a baby boy at a private hospital in Kolkata on Thursday afternoon, sources said.

Jahan, who was admitted to the hospital in Park Street on Wednesday evening, gave birth to the child around 12.20 pm, a source at the hospital said.

Nusrat's friend and actor Yash Dasgupta said both of them are well. "For those who have been enquiring about Nusrat's health, the mother and child are healthy and doing well," he said. The baby was born via C-section, as per Dr Rajiv Agarwal.

Nusrat had not officially confirmed her pregnancy or talked about it on social media. However, she did share pictures with her baby bump in June and even photos of a pregnancy-themed cake, sent to her by her friends.

Jahan's estranged husband Nikhil Jain said, "There might be differences between us, but I am wishing the newborn and his mother all the best. I wish the baby boy has a bright future."