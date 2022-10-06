Nushrratt Bharuccha to star in drama thriller 'Akelli'

Mumbai: Nushrratt Bharuccha is set to headline an upcoming drama thriller movie, titled 'Akelli', the makers announced recently.

The film will be directed by debutant filmmaker Pranay Meshram, who earlier served as an assistant director on projects such as 'Queen' and 'Commando 3'.

Set in Iraq, 'Akelli' showcases how a person realises her own capabilities in adverse situations, like being trapped in a desert land.

Nitin Vaidya, the producer and founder of 'Dashami Studioz', said the company is thrilled to collaborate with Bharuccha for the project.

"Bharuccha's character in this film symbolises a lone woman's battle against all odds. The film's subject is very different and as a storyteller, Pranay has visualised each and every bit so well that his conviction made us want to back this movie," Vaidya said.

'Akelli' is produced by Nitin Vaidya, Ninad Vaidya, Aparna Padgaonkar, Vicky Sidana and Shashant Shah.

Nushrratt Bharuccha most recently starred in the social comedy 'Janhit Mein Jaari'. She will be next seen in 'Ram Setu' and 'Selfiee'.