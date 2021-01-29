Nushrat's new song is taking over the internet

Bollywood actor Nushrat Bharucha, who recently won the audience's heart with her latest song, 'SaiyaanJi' along with Honey Singh, talked about her experience while working with the rapper.



"'Saiyaan Ji' is my fourth song with 'The OG' singer,

rapper and composer Honey Singh sir and it has co-incidentally so happened that in our earlier songs, it was always me who lip-synced his patent 'Yo Yo Honey Singh' line on camera. So this time around, I requested him to let me continue this tradition and he happily agreed to let me do that," said the actor.

She added, "I have been such a huge fan of Honey sir since forever. To lip-sync his line, while he was in the same frame with me, was a different high altogether and in fact the best part about the song for me personally. I went to shoot this song right after 'Chhalaang' had released and I remember it was so much fun."

Honey Singh and Nushrat's song 'Care Ni Karda' from 'Chhalaang' came out while they began working on 'SaiyaanJi'. She had worked with the rapper in three songs before this - 'Dil Chori', 'Care ni Karda' and 'Chhote Chhote Peg'. No doubt their collaboration had always given great songs for the people to dance to.

On the work front, Nushrat is shooting for 'Chhorii'

and 'Hurdang'. 'Chhorii' is a horror film directed by Vishai Furia and produced by Vikram Malhotra, Jack Davis and Bhushan Kumar.