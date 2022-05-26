Nurul calls working with Ayushmann 'a great opportunity'

As 'Anek' releases today, Nurul Amin, who plays the role of a bureaucrat alongside Ayushmann Khurrana, talked about his experience with his first Bollywood movie. The movie focuses on an undercover cop on a mission to restore peace in the Northeastern region of India.

Nurul Amin stated, "It has been a great learning opportunity for me to work alongside Ayushmann Khurrana, JD Chakravarthy and Manoj Pahwa. They all have been supportive right from the beginning and made all of us feel at home. Even though I did a few regional roles on the small screen, I did feel nervous working with the names I would pay to watch at theatres."

About the setting of the movie, he feels proud about the fact that many more people are now aware of the beauty of the Northeast with more and more movies being shot in the region. The movie is a political action thriller about an Indian who will rise and make India win.

He further added, "Anubhav Sinha is a wonderful person to work with. Forget the fame he has had. Many of us did not even realise that we (the entire team) actually got along so well in no time. We were actually sad and had a heavy heart when it was a wrap."

"The movie is out today. I hope you will show some love at your nearest theatre. But at the same time, I would appeal to all of you to be cautious given the COVID cases are rising again," Nurul Amin said.