Nothing was planned or premeditated: Zeenat

On February 26, Veteran Bollywood actor Zeenat Aman recently completed 50 years in the Hindi cinema.

Suchitra Krishnamoorthi took to 'Twitter' to share a glimpse of the celebration.

"Celebrating 50 years of Zeenat Aman in Hindi cinema," she wrote.

Actor Rachel White also tweeted, "I feel so fortunate to be celebrating 50 years of Zeenat Aman in the showbiz along with all my amazing co-actors. Being a fangirl meant the world to me. Aap jaisa koi mere zindagi mein aaye toh baat ban jaaye! This is a perfect song to describe the feeling."

The International Film Festival of India (IFFI) recently felicitated Zeenat at the closing ceremony of the festival in Goa, where she was felicitated by Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant for her contributions to the cinema.

Earlier, the veteran actor said that she is happy with the roles she played in her career.

"Whenever I was offered a role I would do it if I loved it. Like when I was offered the part of Janice in 'Hare Rama Hare Krishna'. I did it and people thought it was authentic and they wanted to see me more on screen. Subsequently, a lot of filmmakers wrote roles for me 'Roti Kapda Aur Makan', 'Heera Panna' and many more," Zeenat had said.

She also added, "And also I had great music and songs so that helped. Nothing was planned or premeditated. It just unfolded the way it did."

Zeenat Aman is best known for films such as 'Satyam Shivam Sundaram', 'Qurbaani', 'Dhund', 'Manoranjan' and 'Yaadon Ki Baarat'.