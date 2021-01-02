'Nothing can beat the power of thrillers'

In Tollywood, if there's an actor whom the girls would want to take home, it's undoubtedly Abir Chatterjee. His recent outing in debutant director Souvik Kundu's Bengali film 'Switzerland' alongside Rukmini Maitra again proves his popularity as the quintessential Bengali 'bhadralok'. This time, Abir also left his female fans swooning over him when he danced to a puja track.



In an interview with 'Millennium Post', Abir opens up about 'Feluda', trolls and how the Bengali film industry is trying to survive in the pandemic. Excerpts:

You said you have grown more patient during the Coronavirus lockdown.

Yes, the pandemic has taught me to be more patient. We need to value time and relationships because we don't know what will happen tomorrow. So, if you have to apologise to anyone, it's important to do so now. I have also realised that nothing is in our control. People need to stop being judgmental.

During pandemic, we saw you in a new avatar as the host of 'Sa Re Ga Ma Pa' on TV.

My intentions were clear. People are stuck at home due to COVID-19 and therefore, proper entertainment should reach them. It was the best time to make a comeback to television. It is a huge show. It is an exciting but exhausting job. Music can be a great healer during tough times.

From Oxford graduate Sona da in 'Durgeshgorer Guptodhon' to dhoti-clad 'Byomkesh Bakshi', you are the first choice when it comes to playing a detective in Bengali films. On the occasion of Satyajit Ray's 100th birth anniversary, Sandip Ray

will be bringing Feluda and Professor Shanku together in a film. Have there been any talks with you for essaying Feluda again?

No. Also, things haven't changed. The reason for which I was asked not to do Feluda still holds true. Presently, I am not shooting for any Byomkesh Bakshi film because I haven't got a good script. I also think that we shouldn't be talking too much about this issue. I am not eager to discuss this issue anymore. And nothing can beat the power of thrillers in Bengal. In fact, if the audience is provided with three

thrillers every day, they will lap it up. If I act in seven back-to-back thrillers and then sign a love story, the audience will walk up to me and ask when am I doing the next thriller?

'Asur' with Jeet was your last release before COVID-19 hit us and post-lockdown, 'Switzerland' under Jeet's production is your first release. Your bond with Jeet is strong. The audience also liked your bonhomie in Rajesh Ganguly's 'The Royal Bengal Tiger' (2014).

'Switzerland' released during Kali Puja. It was a solo release and credit goes to Jeet for such a great step. As a co-actor and colleague, he gives great comfort. In 'Switzerland', he was launching a new director and introducing a fresh pairing. He gave me a lot of confidence and responsibility. Also, the production house could have released the film after four months. But none of us know what will happen after four hours. We were ready with the film by March. We are still discussing whether we should release the films or not. But it's also time to take action. We are having discussions on every platform that cinema halls are closing down in

Bengal. In fact, we are only criticising ourselves. But are we providing any solution? At least, we have tried. 95 per cent of the audiences who have watched 'Switzerland' have liked it.

Your pairing with Rukmini Maitra has been much appreciated. But then, it was your dancing to the beats of 'Dhak Baaja Komor Naacha' in 'Switzerland', which became the talk of the town.

(Laughs) This is because people haven't seen me dancing and I have always maintained that I am uncomfortable dancing on screen.

But you proved everyone wrong?

In the script, it was mentioned that there would be a 'bhashan' song. But then, I learnt that there would be a 'puja' song. It was too late when I came to know about it. I made excuses, got irritated, walked out of the set but nothing worked in my favour. However, I enjoyed the process and when I saw that the audience liked my steps, I was relieved. (Laughs)

Today celebrities are a constant target of trolls. What's your take?

There is a certain amount of negativity on social media today, but I take care of it in my way. They are not worthy enough to mention. With COVID, a lot of people have free time and the negativity has reached its pinnacle.

Do you read those comments?

During the pandemic, I have taken the decision that I will not read the comments anymore. Instagram is still a fun space. Twitter has become toxic.