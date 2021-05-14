Bollywood actor Rakul Preet Singh, who is one of the busiest actors in the Hindi film industry, credits her success to her ability to not cower down or be scared of losing stardom.

"Ultimately it boils down to when people start appreciating your work. That is what you work for. That one smile you bring on someone's face or when they come and say 'we loved that film of yours', that just makes you so happy," says Rakul.

Singh adds, "I'm not the kind of person who lives in fear. I came with nothing and I always see the brighter side that I got the opportunity where so many people want to do films. I got the opportunity and I'm living my dream!"

Rakul has a long line-up of films over the next months. Currently, she awaits the release of the OTT film 'Sardar Ka Grandson', co-starring Arjun Kapoor. She has 'Mayday' coming up, with Amitabh Bachchan and the film's actor-director Ajay Devgn. In 'Attack', she shares screen space with John Abraham. She also has 'Thank God' with Ajay Devgn and Sidharth Malhotra, Kamal Haasan's 'Indian 2' and the Ayushmann Khurrana-starrer 'Doctor G'.

"There is so much love from the audience and the constant thought is to just keep doing work, hoping to entertain and to try doing different kinds of work," she shares.

Rakul mentions, "For me, what is important is a permutation and combination. Sometimes you choose a film because you love the story and you want to be a part of the message of the film or the entire setup of the film itself. Sometimes you go by your character and the script. Sometimes you go by the actor and director."