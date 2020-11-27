Not films or OTT, news needs regulations: Rana

Baahubali' director SS Rajamouli has reportedly been receiving threats for his upcoming film 'RRR'. The Rajamouli directorial stars an ensemble cast of Ram Charan, Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgn, NT Ram Rao Jr and many others.

Even before the film's shoot could take off properly, it had already landed in trouble. Recently, Telangana BJP leader Bandi Sanjay issued a warning to Rajamouli over his upcoming film and questioned the film's representation of freedom fighter Komaram Bheem.

During his latest interview, when Baahubali actor Rana Daggubati was asked about Rajamouli receiving threats, he said, "I feel there is very little going on in the country. There is so much attention given to the stuff that is not of importance or relevance. When things go back to normal, everybody will really have a busy life to attend. This is a big country and everyone has a different point of view and opinion."

"There is the news which has no regulations. I think what really needs news' regulation is not films and OTT but the news and anything that is broadcasted as information," he added.