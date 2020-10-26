'Not disappointed at not getting to act in more Hindi films'

Chennai: Popular actress Shruti Haasan doesn't seem to be too worried about not having acted in more Bollywood movies since debuting with the Soham Shah directed Hindi film 'Luck' in 2009.

Shruti, daughter of versatile actor Kamal Haasan, however, has carved a niche for herself in South Indian cinema with several successful films in both Tamil and Telugu.

So she wasn't amused when asked if she was disappointed at not getting to act in more Hindi projects.

"Are you disappointed? because I am not. I am super thankful for all the films I have done in all the languages," she shot back.

Back on the sets with the easing of COVID-19 lockdown curbs, she finds the experience surreal.

"...it definitely is a weird experience! very surreal. At first, I shot for a short film after being alone for almost six months and all I could think about was how weird it was to be back on set," she said in an interview.

"...overall I do believe that we can improve systems of safety especially with large numbers of people on a movie set," she added.



