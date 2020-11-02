'Not changing career tracks with film production'

Actor Tusshar Kapoor, who is venturing into film production with Akshay Kumar-starrer 'Laxmii' said that it was a natural progression rather than a calculated career move. Son of veteran actor Jeetendra, Tusshar made his acting debut in 2001 with 'Mujhe Kucch Kehna Hai' opposite Kareena Kapoor Khan. He went on to feature in movies like 'Kyaa Kool Hai Hum' (2005), 'Dhol' (2007), 'Shootout at Wadala' (2013) and the 'Golmaal' series. His last major acting gig was 2017's film 'Golmaal Again'.

The 43-year old actor said he decided to produce the horror-comedy film because he found the plot of 2011 Tamil original movie 'Kanchana' interesting.

"It is not like I am getting into the next stage of my career as a producer. It was a natural decision that came very spontaneously. I'm not changing tracks. I will be doing both acting and producing. If I get the right subject, I will act in and produce the same film. My next film will be as an actor," said Kapoor.

The actor-producer added that he always picked films on the basis of the content and will follow the same criteria when producing.

"It is not that I am trying to make a statement as a producer. My choice will always be on the basis of the script and content," said the actor.

Kapoor further said that it was co-producer Shabina Khan, who had previously backed Kumar's 'Rowdy Rathore' and 'Gabbar' and she brought the proposal of producing the Hindi remake of 'Kanchana'.

"We needed an actor whose image was strong for the audience to enjoy the character as it is a different kind of role," mentioned Tusshar.