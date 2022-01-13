Taking on the initiative to showcase the beautiful and resourceful Northeast India, the 'NEW Expedition' (North East on Wheels) was launched on January 13 in New Delhi. The event was graced by Meenakshi Lekhi, Minister of State for Culture and External Affairs, Government of India as chief guest in presence of other dignitaries including Ashish Kumar Chauhan, MD and CEO, 'Bombay Stock Exchange', who was the Guest of Honour. To mark the 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav', 75 bikers from all over India will be a part of this journey, which is organised by 'Amazing Namaste Foundation'