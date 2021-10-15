Nora Fatehi was summoned by the ED on October 14 for an interrogation session in a money laundering case. Several pictures and videos of Nora stepping into the ED office had surfaced on the Internet and reportedly the actor was grilled for an entire day by the officials.

An official statement has been released by her team in this matter.

As per the statement, it is written, "On behalf of Nora Fatehi, we would like to clarify the various conjectures floating around amongst the media. Nora Fatehi has been the victim around the case and being a witness, she is co-operating and helping the officers in the investigation. We would like to make it very clear that she has not been a part of any money laundering activity. She does not know or have any personal connection with the accused and has been called by ED to strictly help with the investigation."

The statement concluded by saying, "We would like to request our fellow friends in the media to refrain from slandering her name and making any statements before any official information is released."