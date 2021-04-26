'Nomadland', Chloe Zhao and Anthony Hopkins achieve big wins

It was a night of big wins at the 93rd Academy Awards ceremony. From an all-black producing team being nominated for 'Best Picture' and to Asian origin actors taking home the trophy, this year's Oscars made space for life in all its diversity.

Oscars 2021 were held from two locations in Los Angeles – 'Union Station' and 'Dolby Theatre'. 'Dolby Theatre' has been a venue for Oscars since 2001. However, this year, the live audience capacity was limited to 170 people and the guests were rotating in and out of the ceremony.

Chloe Zhao expectedly won the 'Best Director' honour and her film 'Nomadland' won the 'Best Picture' award.

"My entire 'Nomadland' company, what a crazy life journey it has been," said Zhao.

It was a surprise win for Anthony Hopkins, who won the 'Best Actor' award for his portrayal of an ageing man battling dementia in 'The Father'. Many expected the trophy to go to Chadwick Boseman for 'Ma Rainey's Black Bottom'.

While 'Nomadland' star Frances McDormand won the award for 'Best Actress', 'Ma Rainey's Black Bottom' made history by winning for 'Best Hair and Make-up'. The winners, Mia Neal and Jamika Wilson, became the first Black women to win in the category. The film also took home the 'Best Costume Design' award for Ann Roth.

Pixar's 'Soul', toplined by Jamie Foxx, won 'Best Animated Feature Film' and 'Best Original Score honour'.

South Korean actor Yuh-Jung Youn won the 'Best Supporting Actress' honour for 'Minari'. She was called on stage by Hollywood star Brad Pitt.

The 'Best Supporting Actor' award went to Daniel Kaluuya for 'Judas and The Black Messiah'.

"I cannot be here without guidance and protection. Thank you, mom, for giving me everything. It is so hard to make a film and to make a film on a man like this. I am going to celebrate life. We are standing and breathing," said Kaluuya.

Like every year, The Academy Awards' 'In Memoriam' section paid tributes to filmmakers and artists who departed the world in 2020. Among the notable deceased personalities that got a nod were Ian Holm, Sean Connery Max von Sydow, Christopher Plummer, Chadwick Boseman, Bhanu Athaiya and Irrfan Khan.

Bhanu was the first Oscar winner from India who took home the trophy for 'Best Costume Design' for Gandhi (1982). Irrfan was an international actor who died after a long battle with cancer on April 29.

Rishi Kapoor and Sushant Singh Rajput were absent from the list and their fans on social media commented on their absence. However, they were remembered on the website of the 'Academy Awards' in a special 'In Memoriam' section.

The awards ceremony was also trolled for cutting away from hearing-impaired actor Marlee Matlin during her speech. She is the only performer with her condition who won an Oscar for the 1986 film 'Children of a Lesser God' and was one of the presenters. As she was signing her speech along with an interpreter, the telecast cut her midway.