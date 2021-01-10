Nomadland bags four National Society of Film Critic Awards

Movie 'Nomadland' bagged four awards at this year's 'National Society of Film Critics Awards' ceremony under the categories of 'Best Picture', 'Best Cinematography', 'Best Director' and 'Best Actress'.

The Chloe Zhao directorial won most of the awards at the 55th annual meeting for the organisation on January 9. Frances McDormand was named as the best actress for her role in 'Nomadland', while Zhao received the award for the category of 'Best Director'.

Maria Bakalova won best supporting actress for her role in 'Borat Subsequent Moviefilm' and Paul Raci was given best supporting actor for his part in 'Sound of Metal'.

Delroy Lindo won the best actor for his role in Spike Lee's 'Da 5 Bloods'. The other awards went to 'Collective' for best foreign-language film, 'Time' for the best nonfiction film and 'Never Rarely Sometimes Always', directed by Eliza Hittman, won for the best screenplay.