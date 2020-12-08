Nolan calls HBO Max 'the worst streaming service'

Los Angeles: In a stinging critique of the production house 'Warner Bros' over the plan to release to its films both theatrically and on 'HBO Max', filmmaker Christopher Nolan said that the studio's decision is motivated by its quest to save the 'fledgling streaming service'.

Recently, 'WB' had announced that it will be releasing its entire slate of films for the year 2021 both theatrically and on 'HBO Max'.

During an interview with 'Entertainment Tonight', Nolan said that he was in 'disbelief' over the studio's decision. "There is so much controversy around it because they did not tell anyone. In 2021, they have got some of the top filmmakers in the world, so they have got some of the biggest stars in the world who worked for years in some cases on these projects very close to their hearts that are meant to be big-screen experiences. They are meant to be out there for the widest possible audiences. And now they are being used as a loss-leader for the streaming service - for the fledgling streaming service - without any consultation," Nolan said.

The 50-year-old filmmaker called the Warner Bros' plan a 'real bait and switch'. "It is sort of not how you treat filmmakers and stars and people who, these guys have given a lot for these projects. They deserved to be consulted and spoken to about what was going to happen to their work," he added.

Nolan labelled 'HBO Max' as the 'worst streaming service' and that the studio is 'dismantling' the theatrical experience.

"Some of our industry's biggest filmmakers and most important movie stars went to bed the night before thinking they were working for the greatest movie studio and woke up to find out they were working for the worst streaming service."