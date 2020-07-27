'Nobody gave me work in Hindi films'

Sound designer Resul Pookutty replied to Shekhar Kapur's tweet revealing that he almost had a breakdown as nobody gave him work in Hindi films after winning 'Oscar'.

Recently, Shekhar Kapur tweeted about AR Rahman and how it was because he got an 'Oscar' that he stopped getting work in Bollywood.

'Oscar' winning sound designer Resul Pookutty also replied to the tweet and shared he did not get work in the Hindi film industry after winning the prestigious award.

"Dear Shekhar, ask me about it, I had gone through a near breakdown as nobody was giving me work in Hindi films and regional cinema held me tight after I won the 'Oscar'. There were production houses that told me to my face 'we do not need you' but still I love my industry," wrote Resul Pookutty.

Meanwhile, Simi Garewal expressed her shock. She tweeted, "It is contemptible and disgraceful that a globally renowned maestro is being shunned through a planned contentious campaign by Bollywood camps. What is going on here?? I'm shocked."