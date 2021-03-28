'Nobody' allowed me to release pent-up emotions: Odenkirk

'Better Call Saul' star Bob Odenkirk shared that he enjoyed filming the fight sequences for his upcoming film 'Nobody' as it allowed him to 'release pent-up emotions'.

"I never really got training in acting, so all I can ever do is to draw from the feelings and experiences that I have had. This Mike Nichols book ('Mike Nichols: A Life') is so great because they talked about Mike's way of directing and how he got people to know what he wanted. If a first date did not go well, he would get people to know the feeling he wanted through a memory. You can imagine a shared memory that people have of awkwardness, sadness or whatever it is," said Odenkirk.

He added, "So I think that is how all actors work, but maybe there are some who do not. That is how I work and I channelled all those feelings into it. It was cathartic too. Getting to fake beat the hell out of those guys on the bus left me feeling a little bit lighter."

The 68-year-old also shared that he loved training for his fight scenes.

"I will tell you what, though - I liked the training. I do not like going to the gym, but this is training for a reason. You are using

your mind and your body. You have to think as you are learning this choreography. So you are always

learning and it is a lot more fun to work out if you are learning stuff," he shared.